Boris Johnson Suggests He Wants To Bring Back Chain Gangs
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested he wants to bring back chain gangs as a means of tackling anti-social behaviour.
The remarks come as the government reveals its brand new Beating Crime Plan, which will include introducing league tables for 101 and 999 call answering times so that members of the public may see how local forces are responding to calls for help.
The PM has pledged the government will work towards ‘less crime, fewer victims and a safer society’ in Britain, as the British public begins to look towards life beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
During his first public appearance since leaving self-isolation, Johnson stated that the sight of ‘fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs’ would work as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour while unveiling plans for his crime crackdown.
Speaking with members of the press at Surrey Police HQ, Johnson said:
I do think that the lockdown has driven some anti-social behaviour and we need to deal with it. That’s why we are backing the police in the way that we are.
But I also want to see those who are guilty of anti-social behaviour properly paying their debt to society.
Somebody’s anti-social behaviour may be treated as a minor crime but it could be deeply distressing to those who are victims.
He continued:
If you are guilty of anti-social behaviour and you are sentenced to unpaid work, as many people are, I don’t see any reason why you shouldn’t be out there in one of those fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs visibly paying your debt to society.
Chain gangs refer to groups of prisoners chained together and forced to take part in physically demanding work as a punishment for their crimes.
Many social media users have been quick to suggest that, as a former member of Oxford University’s notorious Bullingdon Club – a group known for vandalising local businesses – Johnson should be ‘first in line’ for what many regard as a shockingly outdated punishment.
During the press conference, Johnson also defended the controversial move to enhance stop and search powers, describing it as a ‘kind and loving’ way to tackle knife crime and disagreeing it was a discriminatory policy.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Boris Johnson, no-article-matching