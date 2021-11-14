Boris Johnson To Address Nation From Downing Street Tonight

Alamy/World History Archive

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation in a press conference this afternoon, November 14, from Downing Street.

The Prime Minister will reflect on the COP26 climate summit, which took place in Glasgow, following its conclusion on Friday, November 12, having run over its 6pm deadline.

Advert 10

He will discuss the pact that has been agreed with the conference’s president, Alok Sharma.

Alamy

The UK, alongside 197 other nations, has agreed for the first time to commit to tackling its use of fossil fuels, The Sun reports.

As a result of the 15-day conference, the countries agreed to cut their fossil fuel and coal use, and subsequently take greater action against climate change.

Advert 10

By the end of 2022, the nations have subsequently pledged to increase their targets for reducing emissions for 2030.

Furthermore, in order to aid other countries’ adaptation to climate change, by 2025, the nations have promised to double their funding. Financial aid for countries dealing with devastation caused by climate change is also set to be prioritised.

Alamy

The agreement is considered by Johnson as a ‘big step forward’ however, there has been anticipation surrounding how readily such promises will be put into action.

Advert 10

Johnson said:

I hope that we will look back on COP26 in Glasgow as the beginning of the end of climate change, and I will continue to work tirelessly towards that goal.

However, President Alok Sharma stated that he thinks the hope of not exceeding a warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius ‘remains weak’, since it was first agreed in Paris in 2015.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also questioned the success of the summit, concluding, ‘Glasgow has been a missed opportunity – a summit too often of climate delay not climate delivery.’

Advert 10

The press conference is scheduled to commence at 5pm GMT.