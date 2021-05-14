unilad
Boris Johnson To Address Nation In Press Conference Tonight

by : Julia Banim on : 14 May 2021 13:05
Boris Johnson To Address Nation In Press Conference TonightPA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to address the nation in a press conference this evening, May 14.

The announcement comes amid rising concern about the ‘Indian variant’ of the coronavirus, which would appear to be spreading in the North West of England.

It’s expected that Johnson will speak about what measures the government will be taking going forward to get this variant under control, measures which could include increased testing.

Boris Johnson Prime Minister (PA Images)PA Images

Public Health England data shows that cases of the new variant have more than doubled over the course of the past week, rising from 520 to 1,313. The number of cases in London alone has risen to 400.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi stated today that the government has been considering speeding up vaccinations in areas where the variant has spread, and so it’s expected Johnson will address this.

Johnson will be accompanied at the press conference by England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

Speaking with LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Zahawi stated that the resuming of indoor service in pubs, restaurants and other hospitality-related business will still be going ahead from Monday onwards as planned.

However, Zahawi has not ruled out a potential delay to the final stage of lockdown easing, currently scheduled for June 21.

When asked whether these upcoming plans could be put on hold, Zahawi replied:

The way we don’t have to do that is by everybody doing their bit, by taking the two tests a week, doing your PCR test in those areas, and to isolate, isolate, isolate.

We have got to break the cycle of infection, because one of those big tests was infection rates have to be suppressed, and the other big test is variants.

If those cause a problem, then the tests will fail. The four tests have to be met for June 21.

Johnson’s spokesperson hinted there are plans for surge vaccines in hotspots, stating, ‘I can’t get ahead of the prime minister, you will hear from him yourself later this afternoon,’ The Independent reports.

In regards to reopening plans on Monday, the spokesperson continued:

We’ve announced the changes that are taking place on Monday and the prime minister said yesterday himself he expects they will go ahead.

The press conference will air tonight at 5.00pm.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

