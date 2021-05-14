Boris Johnson To Address Nation In Press Conference Tonight

The way we don’t have to do that is by everybody doing their bit, by taking the two tests a week, doing your PCR test in those areas, and to isolate, isolate, isolate.

We have got to break the cycle of infection, because one of those big tests was infection rates have to be suppressed, and the other big test is variants.

If those cause a problem, then the tests will fail. The four tests have to be met for June 21.