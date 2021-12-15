Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 5pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation at 5pm this evening, December 15.
Johnson is expected to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus after previously urging everyone in the UK to receive their coronavirus vaccines and boosters.
He will likely offer an update on the progress of the booster jab programme, which today became available to everyone over the age of 18 who has already received their first two vaccines.
The PM is set to be joined by Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and the Medical Director of Primary Care for NHS England, Dr Nikki Kanani, at the press conference, which comes as an expert warns the Omicron doubling rate is now less than two days in most regions across the UK.
Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, described the new variant as ‘probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic’, Metro reports, while Sage member Professor Graham Medley has warned that hospital admissions due to coronavirus could reach 2,000 a day.
It is understood Johnson will not be announcing any further coronavirus measures this evening, after already reintroducing a face mask mandate as well as guidance to work from home and the need for vaccine passports in larger venues as of this week.
Last week, Johnson told the country we are ‘now facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant’ and explained that we must ‘urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection to keep our friends and loved ones safe’.
He continued:
No-one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming, and I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need.
But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all bring our level of protection back up…
Do not make the mistake of thinking Omicron can’t hurt you; can’t make you and your loved ones seriously ill.
Thousands of people have joined virtual queues online in a bid to book their vaccine booster following the new guidance, while hundreds more are attempting to receive their boosters at walk-in clinics.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Now, Omicron