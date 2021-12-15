Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 5pm

No-one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming, and I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need.

But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all bring our level of protection back up…

Do not make the mistake of thinking Omicron can’t hurt you; can’t make you and your loved ones seriously ill.