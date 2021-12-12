unilad
Advert

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm

by : Hannah Smith on : 12 Dec 2021 17:04
Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pmAlamy

Boris Johnson is set to give a national address tonight at 8.00pm.

The prime minister is expected to use the pre-recorded speech to update the country on the rollout of booster vaccinations amid rising numbers of omicron cases.

Advert

He is not expected to announce any new restrictions.

Boris Johnson (Alamy)Alamy

Downing Street announced that Johnson would speak on the ongoing vaccination campaign shortly after the Chief Medical Officers confirmed that the national Covid alert level was being raised to 4 – meaning ‘transmission is high or rising exponentially’ – following the emergence of the omicron variant, which is predicted to become the dominant variant in the UK within weeks.

The news comes as it was revealed this weekend that bookings for booster vaccinations were now open to all over 30s, amid concern that two vaccine doses may be less effective against omicron than against the delta variant.

Advert

On Saturday, the United Kingdom (excluding Wales) recorded its largest-ever day for booster jabs, with 530,086 administered, per Hugo Gye of The i Paper.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Lewis Hamilton Fails To Win Record Eighth F1 World Title
Sport

Lewis Hamilton Fails To Win Record Eighth F1 World Title

Priti Patel Is Reportedly Considering A Run For Prime Minister
News

Priti Patel Is Reportedly Considering A Run For Prime Minister

Black Woman Who Looks White Reveals The Shocking Things White People Tell Her
Life

Black Woman Who Looks White Reveals The Shocking Things White People Tell Her

Bond Star Naomie Harris Reveals A-List Actor Put Hand Up Her Skirt During Audition
Film and TV

Bond Star Naomie Harris Reveals A-List Actor Put Hand Up Her Skirt During Audition

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: News, Boris Johnson, COVID-19, Now, Omicron

Credits

The Guardian

  1. The Guardian

    Boris Johnson to address nation on boosters as alert level raised from 3 to 4 due to Omicron

 