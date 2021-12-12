Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm

Alamy

Boris Johnson is set to give a national address tonight at 8.00pm.

The prime minister is expected to use the pre-recorded speech to update the country on the rollout of booster vaccinations amid rising numbers of omicron cases.

He is not expected to announce any new restrictions.

Downing Street announced that Johnson would speak on the ongoing vaccination campaign shortly after the Chief Medical Officers confirmed that the national Covid alert level was being raised to 4 – meaning ‘transmission is high or rising exponentially’ – following the emergence of the omicron variant, which is predicted to become the dominant variant in the UK within weeks.

The news comes as it was revealed this weekend that bookings for booster vaccinations were now open to all over 30s, amid concern that two vaccine doses may be less effective against omicron than against the delta variant.

On Saturday, the United Kingdom (excluding Wales) recorded its largest-ever day for booster jabs, with 530,086 administered, per Hugo Gye of The i Paper.