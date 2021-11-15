Boris Johnson To Hold Covid Press Conference This Afternoon

We don’t see anything in the data at the moment to suggest that we need to go to plan B. We’re sticking with Plan A.

But what we certainly have got to recognise is that there is a storm of infection out there in parts of Europe. You can see those numbers ticking up very sharply in some of our continental friends.

And we’ve just got to recognise that there is always a risk that a blizzard could come from the east again, as the months get colder. The best protection for our country is for everybody to come forward and get their booster.