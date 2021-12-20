unilad
Advert

Boris Johnson To Hold Emergency Cabinet Meeting Today As Omicron Fears Rise

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 20 Dec 2021 11:28
Emergency Cabinet Meeting - Alamy Alamy

The prime minister has called an emergency Cabinet meeting today over growing fears around the Omicron variant.

Boris Johnson has called upon the top members of government to congregate today, December 20, at 2.00pm to discuss the rapid spread of the latest variant of coronavirus.

Advert

The urgent COBRA meeting follows rising speculation over whether another lockdown could be implemented before or after Christmas Day.

Boris Johnson (Alamy)Alamy

A series of emergency meetings were also called over the weekend, however, the prime minister failed to show up to yesterday’s COBRA meeting alongside Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

The PM has so far been presented with three different options in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Advert

They include limiting indoor mixing, reintroducing social distancing, curfews, or even a temporary closure of non-essential shops and hospitality venues.

Moreover, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, has not ruled out a full-on lockdown going ahead prior to Christmas Day itself, after more than 90,000 daily cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday, December 18. Omicron was identified as being responsible for over 10,000 of those cases.

Across the UK, another 82,886 cases were confirmed yesterday, December 19, alongside 45 deaths, The Sun reports.

Advert

Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) have warned that action needs to be taken before 2022, similar to that of ‘a national lockdown,’ in order to not overwhelm hospitals.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Omicron: What Christmas Restrictions Could Look Like
News

Omicron: What Christmas Restrictions Could Look Like

Boris Johnson And Staff Pictured With Wine And Cheese At Downing Street ‘During Lockdown’
News

Boris Johnson And Staff Pictured With Wine And Cheese At Downing Street ‘During Lockdown’

Boris Johnson To Hold Emergency Cobra Meeting Today Hours After Missing The Last One
News

Boris Johnson To Hold Emergency Cobra Meeting Today Hours After Missing The Last One

Star Hobson’s Killer ‘Saved In Prison After Collapsing From Cardiac Arrests’
News

Star Hobson’s Killer ‘Saved In Prison After Collapsing From Cardiac Arrests’

Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Now, Omicron, uk government

Credits

The Sun

  1. The Sun

    URGENT TALKS Boris Johnson to hold emergency Cabinet meeting TODAY over Omicron amid fears of imminent restrictions

 