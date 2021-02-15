Boris Johnson To Hold Press Conference At 5pm Tonight As UK Hits Vaccine Target

PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference at 5.00pm tonight, February 15, as the UK hit its target for coronavirus vaccinations.

Following the beginning of the vaccine rollout in December, the UK announced plans to vaccinate everyone in the top four priority groups by mid-February, covering all over-70s, shielders, NHS and care staff and elderly care home residents in England.

Advert 10

Johnson praised the hardworking NHS staff who have been helping to administer the vaccine as he announced that the target had been reached yesterday, February 14. He also stressed that anyone in the top four priority groups is still able to receive a first dose if for some reason they have not yet been offered the vaccine.

Eligible members of the public can request the vaccine by calling the NHS on 119.

Celebrating the success of the rollout, Johnson said:

Advert 10

Today we have reached a significant milestone in the United Kingdom’s national vaccination programme. This country has achieved an extraordinary feat – administering a total of 15 million jabs into the arms of some of the most vulnerable people in the country.

In his press conference this evening, the PM will further discuss the success and plans to move forward having met the target. It comes after the government confirmed that the ongoing national lockdown will begin to ease next month, allowing members of the public to enjoy picnics and coffee in the park as we enter spring.

Johnson is set to outline further plans for exiting lockdown on February 22.

Advert 10