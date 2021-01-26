unilad
Boris Johnson To Hold Press Conference At 5pm Tonight

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Jan 2021 13:53
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold a press conference tonight at 5.00pm, as confirmed by Number 10, Downing Street.

Johnson will reportedly be joined by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, as well as Chief Executive of the National Health Service Sir Simon Stevens.

The subject of the press conference has not been confirmed at the time of writing. However, this development follows newly released figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which show the UK coronavirus death toll has now exceeded 100,000 people.

Boris JohnsonBoris JohnsonPA Images

During the current lockdown, the British government intends to give three press conferences each week, reduced from the seven weekly press conferences we saw during the first lockdown last spring.

Usually, press conferences will be confirmed publicly before noon on the same day. However, today an announcement was given shortly before 2.00pm.

The announcement was made amid discussions about vaccines and the UK border, with the EU having last night threatened to restrict Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine exports from Belgium to the UK after deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine were cut.

The UK’s vaccine minister, Nadhim Zahawi, told Sky News he remains confident Pfizer will deliver the required number of coronavirus injections to the UK:

Pfizer has made sure that they have always delivered for us, they will continue to do so.

They have made a very important announcement on the equitable supply of the whole world, including the European Union, and I’m sure they will deliver for the European Union, the United Kingdom and for the rest of the world.

We have got 367m vaccines that we have ordered from seven different suppliers, so I’m confident we will meet our target and continue to vaccinate the whole of the adult population by the autumn.

Zahawi also said an announcement regarding mandatory hotel quarantines will be made later today.

Under these plans, passengers travelling from high-risk coronavirus hotspots to the UK would have to quarantine in hotels to help reduce the spread of new variants of coronavirus.

One COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In EnglandOne COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In EnglandPA Images

As per the newly released ONS figures, there have been almost 104,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic began.

These figures, which go up until January 15, are based on death certificates, with the government’s daily figures, which are based on positive tests, being slightly lower.

This follows a rise of cases last month, which has left the UK with one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the world.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, UK

