Boris Johnson To Hold Press Conference Today

Boris Johnson will hold a virtual press conference from No 10 Downing Street today.

The news comes a day after the prime minister confirmed that despite ‘considerable’ pressure on the NHS, there were no plans to introduce further restrictions this week amid a continued surge in Covid-19 cases.

Earlier today, a Downing Street spokesperson said that continuing with ‘Plan B’ measures was the ‘right course.’

‘At the moment we don’t see any data to suggest that further restrictions would be the right approach, given we know it is important to strike the right balance between protecting lives and livelihoods,’ they said.

At least six NHS trusts have declared ‘critical incidents’ as a result of staff shortages and rising hospitalisations, with Chris Hopson, head of NHS Providers, saying the health service was ‘really struggling in some places.’

A government review of restrictions in England is set to take place on Wednesday, with Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland each having introduced further restrictions on indoor mixing and mass gatherings in recent weeks.

The BBC reports that Cabinet ministers have been told that workplace absences could reach a ‘worst case scenario’ of as high as 25% in some sectors in the coming weeks, as more than a million people in the UK are thought to currently be isolating.

However, in more positive news, leading epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson said he was ‘cautiously optimistic’ that hospitalisation rates may be ‘plateauing’ in London.

The prime minister’s conference today is set to be held at 5.00pm.