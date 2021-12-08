unilad
Boris Johnson To Hold Press Conference Today

by : Shola Lee on : 08 Dec 2021 11:00
Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference later today, according to sources.

The press conference comes as outrage over last year’s alleged Downing Street Christmas party continues to swell, after a video was leaked yesterday, December 7, in which Johnson’s former spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, and other staff joked about the party.

While an investigation is currently underway, Number 10 is maintaining that the party did not take place.

Sources say Johnson will hold the press conference at 5.30pm today, December 8.

The Metropolitan Police is now set to review the video, which sees Stratton jokingly refer to an alleged ‘[non] socially distanced’ gathering at Downing Street as a ‘fictional party’, a ‘cheese and wine’ event, and later, a ‘business meeting’.

MP Jacob Rees-Mogg also made light of the investigation at a Christmas party for the Institute of Economic Affairs, saying, ‘I see we’re all here obeying regulations, aren’t we? I mean, this party is not going to be investigated by the police in a year’s time.’

However, many criticised the video, with Labour leader Keir Starmer drawing attention to the ‘shameful’ nature of the alleged event.

He said:

People across the country followed the rules even when that meant being separated from their families, locked down and — tragically for many — unable to say goodbye to their loved ones.

They had a right to expect that the government was doing the same. To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful. The prime minister now needs to come clean, and apologise. It cannot be one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else.

The Labour party also took to Twitter to slam the video, alongside a caption that read, ‘This time last year most of us followed the rules. Boris Johnson and the Conservatives don’t think the rules apply to them.’

There have been increasing calls for Johnson to step down following the video’s release.

Ian Blackford, the Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party, said the prime minister had ‘a lot to answer for’.

He added:

If this is true, then the Prime Minister’s position is untenable and he must remove himself from office immediately.

The investigation into the party is ongoing.

