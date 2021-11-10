Boris Johnson To Hold Press Conference Tonight

Alamy

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation in a press conference this afternoon, November 10.

The prime minister is set to speak from Glasgow after travelling back to Scotland to take part in the final few days of the ongoing COP26 climate summit.

There, world leaders are reportedly set to scrutinise the first draft of a ‘cover decision’ published by the UK this morning, which pushes countries to crack down on plans to cut emissions to reach net-zero and limit global warming to 1.5C.

Though Johnson’s press conference comes from COP26, it is speculated that the briefing may be dominated by discussions over MPs having second jobs and criticisms of the Conservatives after MP Owen Paterson was saved from suspension and then later quit as an MP.

The criticisms involve accusations against former Cabinet minister Sir Geoffrey Cox that he used his parliamentary office for his second job, which saw him offer out legal advice.

The prime minister had originally been expected to return to Glasgow at the end of the week, but brought his plans forward in an effort to incite ‘ambitious action’ from other leaders, The Independent reports. However, Johnson has been accused of fleeing the scrutiny of his party by returning to Scotland.

One senior Tory MP told The Sun: ‘It must be bad when the PM sees Scotland as safer than Downing Street.’

Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband shared a similar opinion, commenting: ‘It’s hard to avoid the suspicion that the prime minister sees a day trip to the Cop as a useful way of distracting from the sleaze surrounding the Tory Party rather than a chance to get a grip and engage in the substance like a statesman.’

Whether a ‘distraction’ or not, Miliband went on to stress it’s ‘high time Boris Johnson recognised that he is not a commentator but needs to take charge of a summit that is not on track to deliver.’

He added: ‘We are miles off where we need to be in the halving of emissions required by 2030. It’s time the government faced this truth, stopped the greenwash, and put maximum pressure on all parties to step up and agree a path out of Glasgow to keep 1.5 alive.’

The draft document set to be negotiated by leaders today calls for countries to phase out fossil fuel subsidies more quickly to help tackle climate change, and for developed countries to at least double climate financing to help poorer nations adapt.

If the pact is agreed upon, signatories will commit to revisiting and strengthening goals outlined at the Paris summit in 2015.

Johnson’s press conference will take place at 4.30pm tonight, November 10.