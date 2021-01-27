unilad
Boris Johnson To Make Statement At 1.15pm After UK COVID Deaths Pass 100,000

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 27 Jan 2021 11:44
Boris Johnson is set to make a statement later today, after the COVID-19 death toll passed 100,000 yesterday, January 26.

The Prime Minister will speak to the House of Commons, instead of health secretary Matt Hancock, who was due to give the update.

Johnson will take part in PMQs at 12pm, before going on to answer urgent questions at 12.30pm. He will then make a statement at around 1.15pm.

He is expected to address the recent statistics, as the death toll continues to rise up and down the country.

‘The Prime Minister will now deliver the statement on COVID-19, after which the Home Secretary will make her statement as scheduled,’ a tweet from the leader of the Commons read.

It comes after the UK reached its grimmest milestone yet, with official figures recording more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

One COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In EnglandOne COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In EnglandPA Images

On the week which ended on January 15, COVID-19 was listed on 7,245 death certificates, making it the third highest weekly figure recorded since March.

According to the Office of National Statistics, the same week more than 40% of the total deaths were considered to be COVID-related, making up the highest proportion since the pandemic began.

