Boris Johnson Told To Resign Over ‘Damning’ Leaked Footage Of Staff Discussing Christmas Party
Boris Johnson has been urged to resign after a leaked video surfaced of his staff at the time appearing to joke about a controversial Christmas party.
On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 7, a leaked video surfaced which appeared to show Boris Johnson‘s former spokesperson Allegra Stratton joking with other members of staff about the alleged Christmas party she said ‘was not socially distanced’.
As the shocking video reaches more of the public, as well as other members of parliament, calls for the PM to resign have intensified.
Leading the charge with calls for Johnson’s resignation is the Westminster leader of the SNP, Ian Blackford, who said the PM must respond to the ‘damning’ video:
This video is damning and leaves the Prime Minister with a lot to answer for.
When every individual up and down the country was told to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, the Tories were instead having a Christmas party which, as a senior staff member has now confirmed, was ‘not socially distanced’.
If this is true, then the Prime Minister’s position is untenable and he must remove himself from office immediately.
According to reports, the party, said to have taken place on December 18, 2020, was alleged to have been ‘boozy’ and it may have taken place inside Downing Street itself.
Early indication suggested that around 40-50 people may have attended the supposed party. In recent weeks, the PM and staff have denied any wrongdoing or that COVID-19 rules were broken.
In the video that was leaked today, December 7, Ed Oldfield, senior advisor to the PM, can be heard jokingly asking a question to Stratton:
I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?
Stratton is then seen laughing as she says, ‘I went home.’
Oldfield follows up with another question, asking, ‘would the prime minister condone having a Christmas party?’ to which Stratton laughs and responds, ‘what’s the answer?’
After the back and forth between Stratton and Oldfield, other members of staff can be heard sharing remarks. One says, ‘it wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine’.
After some more jokes and laughter, Stratton says, ‘it was a business meeting… this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.’
Johnson has maintained that ‘all guidelines were observed.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Now