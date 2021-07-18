unilad
Boris Johnson U-Turns On COVID Isolation After Backlash

by : Emily Brown on : 18 Jul 2021 10:56
Boris Johnson U-Turns On COVID Isolation After BacklashPA Images

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are now set to go into self-isolation following backlash at their involvement in a pilot Test and Trace scheme. 

The PM and chancellor were both contacted by NHS Test and Trace after being in contact with health secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, July 17.

The pair were both set to take part in the scheme which would see them undergo regular testing rather than having to self-isolate, but they have backtracked on their plans in the wake of public outrage.

Boris Johnson during coronavirus briefing (PA Images)PA Images

A Downing Street spokesperson cited by The Guardian has said Johnson will now isolate at Chequers rather than taking part in the pilot, while Sunak confirmed his decision to self-isolate on Twitter.

He wrote:

Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong.

To that end I’ll be self isolating as normal and not taking part in the pilot.

There are a total of 20 private and public sector organisations taking part in the pilot scheme, including Downing Street, though social media users were sceptical when it was announced that both Johnson and Sunak had been chosen ‘at random’ to take part.

The NHS Test and Trace scheme will invite people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus to take part in the study, with a press release explaining that only those who ‘continue to test negative and do not have symptoms are excused from the legal duty to self-isolate each day.’

Those taking part will be given seven rapid lateral flow tests to test daily, with 24-hour release from self-isolation granted if the test is negative. Participants will also receive two PCR tests.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

