Boris Johnson Unveils Three-Tier Lockdown System With Pubs Closing In High-Risk Areas
Following weeks of speculation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new three-tier lockdown system for the UK.
The decision comes after it was announced yesterday, October 11, that bars, pubs, gyms, betting shops, casinos, and adult gaming centres across Liverpool’s city regions would be closing their doors once again.
Johnson hosted a Cobra meeting this morning, October 12, where he discussed what restrictions should be put in place. He later addressed the House of Commons and will address the nation at 6pm.
Three tiers have been created as part of the new lockdown measures that classify areas as medium risk (tier one), high risk (tier two) or very high risk (tier three). So far, the only place to have been confirmed to be a tier 3 area by Johnson is Liverpool.
As with Liverpool, other places deemed ‘high risk’ will have to close its bars, pubs, gyms, betting shops, casinos, and adult gaming centres as well.
Regions were categorised as tier one if they had fewer than 100 cases per 100,000; tier two if they had more than 100 per 100,000; while places fell into tier three if they had ‘significantly higher rates of transmission’, reported BBC News.
Prior to this afternoon’s announcement, Liverpool officials released a statement addressing the city’s new restrictions that had already been agreed.
Part of the statement from the Metro Mayor of Liverpool’s City Region, the Mayor of Liverpool and other local leaders read:
In response to the high and rising Covid-19 cases in the City Region, we have been working collectively throughout the whole weekend to negotiate a package of support from the Government in the best interests of the people of the Liverpool City Region.
Following further conversations with the Government today [yesterday, October 11], we are writing to set out the current position between the Government and the LCR.
Together we agree and share the grave concerns with regard to the increasing pressure on our hospitals and remain absolutely committed to working with the Government to drive down the spread of the Coronavirus and the number of Covid-19 cases.
Australian researchers have recently found that Covid-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days reported the Telegraph, backing up the government’s decision to target the hospitality industry.
This also highlighted the importance of handwashing and cleaning to tackle the virus.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
