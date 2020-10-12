Boris Johnson Unveils Three-Tier Lockdown System With Pubs Closing In High-Risk Areas

In response to the high and rising Covid-19 cases in the City Region, we have been working collectively throughout the whole weekend to negotiate a package of support from the Government in the best interests of the people of the Liverpool City Region.

Following further conversations with the Government today [yesterday, October 11], we are writing to set out the current position between the Government and the LCR.

Together we agree and share the grave concerns with regard to the increasing pressure on our hospitals and remain absolutely committed to working with the Government to drive down the spread of the Coronavirus and the number of Covid-19 cases.