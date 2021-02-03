Boris Johnson Urges Country To Clap For Captain Sir Tom Moore Tonight
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the British public to clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore this evening.
The nationwide clap is set to take place at 6.00pm on Wednesday, February 3, with Johnson having today made the announcement before the House of Commons.
Sir Tom sadly passed away on Tuesday, February 2, after being diagnosed with pneumonia and testing positive for coronavirus. He was 100 years old.
As per ITV News, Johnson told MPs:
We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in.
That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening.
This announcement came after the House of Commons held a minute’s silence in honour of Sir Tom, and all those who have died as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
Reflecting on Sir Tom’s legacy, Johnson said the former army officer had dedicated his life to the service of others, and encouraged people to participate in a ‘national clap’ in his memory.
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said:
His dignity and determination in raising money to support the NHS charities caught the nation’s mood at the most difficult time. He exemplified the best of our values.
Sir Tom’s family announced the sad news over Twitter, having previously said he was being treated in hospital for coronavirus and pneumonia. He had been prevented from having the vaccine due to the pneumonia medication he had been taking.
On February 2, Bedford Hospital, where Sir Tom had received treatment, gave an update stating that he was surrounded by family.
Following the announcement of his death, Chief Nurse at the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Liz Lees OBE, said it had been an ‘immense privilege’ to care for Sir Tom.
Sir Tom’s daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira have since spoken about their remarkable father’s final few hours:
We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.
We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.
The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.
Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.
Sir Tom inspired people across the UK and beyond over the course of the pandemic, raising spirits with his valiant fundraising efforts for NHS Charities Together.
Having initially intended to raise a modest £1,000 before his hundredth birthday by doing laps of his garden, Sir Tom ended up raising more than £32 million after his efforts captured the hearts of the British public.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
