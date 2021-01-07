Boris Johnson Urges COVID Deniers To ‘Grow Up’ Following Another 1,162 Deaths
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged COVID deniers to ‘grow up’ after it was announced that a further 1,162 people have died from the virus.
Addressing the ‘kind of people who stand outside hospitals and say ‘Covid is a hoax’, Johnson remarked that, ‘I do think they need to grow up’.
Johnson’s comments, made during a Downing Street press conference, come as the UK records its second-highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,162 having died.
You can find out more about this story in the following news clip:
Stressing the severity of the situation, Johnson continued:
You’ve heard eloquently now from the head of NHS England, the pressure the NHS is under. And we’ve all got to do our bit responsibly to protect it.
For a lot of us, that means making sure that we stay at home and protect the NHS. For people who are getting invited to get the vaccine, go and get the jab.
Sir Simon Stevens, head of NHS England, appeared beside Johnson and Brigadier Phil Prosser at the press conference, and stated that there are now 50% more coronavirus inpatients in English hospitals than there was during the April peak.
He explained that London hospitals are now seeing more than 800 patients being admitted with coronavirus on a daily basis, a figure he compared to the ‘equivalent of a new St Thomas’ hospital, full of Covid-patients, everyday’.
Sir Simon also condemned fake news that is being spread online that falsely alleges that hospitals have not been put under pressure by a rise in coronavirus cases, stating:
Let’s just be completely straightforward about it. When people say that, it is a lie.
If you sneak into a hospital in an empty corridor at 9 o’clock at night and film that particular corridor, and then stick it up on social media and say, ‘This proves the hospitals are empty, the whole thing is a hoax’, you are not only responsible for potentially changing behaviour that will kill people, but it is an insult to the nurse coming home from 12 hours in critical care, having worked her guts out under the most demanding and trying of circumstances.
The fatality rate is reportedly higher than yesterday, when 1,041 people were recorded to have died within 28 days of receiving positive coronavirus test results, as per government figures.
This marks the second-highest daily coronavirus death toll ever recorded in the UK, with the highest number – 1,224 – having been recorded on April 21. Today also marks the 11th time over the course of the pandemic that the daily death toll has surpassed 1,000.
