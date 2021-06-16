Boris Johnson Wanted To Sack Hancock For Gove, Cummings WhatsApp Leak Reveals

Given his failures on testing, care homes and PPE why did you keep in post a Secretary of State you described yourself as ‘totally f*cking hopeless’ and how many more people died as a result of your failure to remove him?

Why is No10 lying, including to Parliament, about the fact that the original plan was ‘herd immunity by September’ and had to be abandoned?

When did Patrick Vallance brief you on NHS data showing that the death rate at the first April peak was much higher than before/after the peak and do you now agree with Hancock that every patient got the treatment they needed?