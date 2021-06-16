Boris Johnson Wanted To Sack Hancock For Gove, Cummings WhatsApp Leak Reveals
Dominic Cummings has leaked WhatsApp messages that appear to show Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to sack Matt Hancock and replace him with Michael Gove.
In one message, sent March 27 2021, it appears as if Cummings is complaining about the government turning down ventilator offers as the ‘price has been marked up.’ In response, Johnson replied, ‘It’s Hancock. He has been hopeless.’
Johnson then allegedly goes on to remark that Hancock should be replaced with Gove, replying to Cummings’ complaints about the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care with the words, ‘totally f*cking hopeless.’
One month later, on April 27, Johnson reportedly said, ‘on PPE it’s a disaster,’ going on to remark, ‘I can’t think of anything except taking Hancock off and putting Gove on.’
Cummings has today, June 16, published explosive screenshots of some of his alleged text message exchanges with Johnson on his personal blog, where he has accused Number 10 and Hancock of ‘seeking to rewrite history.’
The former Chief Advisor has also put forward questions he believes Johnson should be made to answer in regards to the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cummings wrote:
Given his failures on testing, care homes and PPE why did you keep in post a Secretary of State you described yourself as ‘totally f*cking hopeless’ and how many more people died as a result of your failure to remove him?
Why is No10 lying, including to Parliament, about the fact that the original plan was ‘herd immunity by September’ and had to be abandoned?
When did Patrick Vallance brief you on NHS data showing that the death rate at the first April peak was much higher than before/after the peak and do you now agree with Hancock that every patient got the treatment they needed?
He continued:
Do you now agree with Hancock that there was no shortage of PPE or do you agree with yourself in April 2020 that PPE supply was ‘a disaster’ that required moving Hancock?
How many people died in care homes because of what you called the ‘disaster’ on PPE and what you called Hancock’s ‘totally f***ing hopeless’ performance on testing in March? When will the SoS come to the House and correct his many false statements to MPs?
In his blog post, Cummings argued that Johnson ‘cannot be trusted now either on Covid or any other crucial issue of war and peace.’
He has also claimed the PM was ‘trying to influence officials and advisers to support the re-writing of history and is encouraging ministers to give false accounts to Parliament.’
