Boris Johnson Will Address The Country Tonight To Outline Momentous Lockdown Rule Changes

by : Julia Banim on : 05 Jul 2021 09:34
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation this evening to inform the British public about the final stage of England’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Mr Johnson will reportedly reveal his plans to ‘restore people’s freedoms’ ahead of this all-important final step, with a formal announcement due to be given next week.

Tonight’s announcement is intended to give members of the public and businesses enough time to properly prepare for the restrictions being eased, with the PM reportedly expected to outline the next steps regarding social distancing, face coverings and working from home.

Boris Johnson during coronavirus briefing (PA Images)PA Images

As reported by BBC News, Mr Johnson has stated this update will ‘set out how we can restore people’s freedoms when we reach step four’, praising the successes of the vaccine rollout.

However, the PM has also advised caution, emphasising that, ‘the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks.’

He continued:

As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from COVID and exercise judgement when going about our lives.

COVID closure sign (PA Images)PA Images

Step four of the coronavirus roadmap has already been delayed by one month after case numbers saw a rise once again. This delay gave every adult in England the opportunity to get their vaccine before restrictions were eased.

Downing Street has now stated that step four will only go ahead on July 19 if the government’s ‘four tests’ for easing restrictions – vaccine rollout, vaccine effectiveness, hospital admissions and new coronavirus variants – have been met.

The verdict on these tests will only be confirmed on July 12 after the latest information has been reviewed.

Julia Banim

