Boris Johnson Will Address The Nation Today From Self-Isolation

PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation at a press conference this evening, July 19, appearing remotely during his period of self-isolation.

The PM is currently self-isolating at Chequers, the country house of serving prime ministers since 1921, after coming into contact with health secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, July 17.

Advert 10

Initially, Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak, who had also been in contact with Javid, said they would be participating in a randomly selected scheme where they would have regular testing instead of self-isolation. However, they quickly backtracked on this idea following widespread public outrage.

PA Images

Johnson will address the nation via video link at 5.00pm today, marking the day when the majority of restrictions – including mandatory mask wearing – have been lifted in England.

As of this morning, it is no longer mandatory to wear face masks in shops or while travelling on public transport. Nightclubs, theatres and restaurants will also now fully reopen, while people will no longer be limited to the rule of six. However, there are those encouraging members of the public to stick to social distancing guidelines in some areas.

Advert 10

It’s understood UK chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and England’s deputy medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam will also be making an appearance at the press conference, and will be speaking from Downing Street.

This press conference comes after Johnson was widely ridiculed for urging the British public to ‘stick to the rules’ after he and Sunak appeared to have tried to dodge quarantine themselves.

In a recent video message, Johnson revealed he would be self-isolating until Monday, July 26, and encouraged others to do the same if they ended up getting pinged by the NHS Test and Trace app:

Advert 10

I really do urge everybody to stick with the programme and take the appropriate course of action when you’re asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace.

He continued: ‘Please, please, please be cautious and go forward tomorrow into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people and the risks that the disease continues to present.’

A Downing Street spokesperson today confirmed the PM has tested negative for the virus and that he is now adhering to all self-isolation guidelines.

Advert 10