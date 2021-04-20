Boris Johnson Will Hold A Covid Press Conference At 5pm Today

PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5.00pm today, April 20, amid concerns over an Indian variant of COVID-19.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock recently confirmed there’s been 103 confirmed cases of the India variant, with the country now added to the ‘red list’ of nations from which most travel is prohibited.

Public Health England declared it a ‘variant under investigation’ as scientists assess if its more contagious or resistant to vaccines. Hancock said the red list decision was on a ‘precautionary basis’ as this work is carried out.

Johnson will appear in Downing Street at 5.00pm, expected to address any updates around the India variant, the country’s decreasing death numbers – four were recorded on Monday, marking a seven-month low – and vaccination figures, as well as the ongoing football controversy regarding the European Super League.

After cancelling his first post-lockdown pint due to Prince Philip’s passing, Johnson went to the pub yesterday. ‘I know that across the country millions of people have been able to enjoy some of the freedoms that we’ve seen coming back since April 12,’ he said.

Speaking of the next loosening of restrictions on May 17, he continued: ‘We can do that partly because of the rollout of the vaccination programme which continues to be very successful.’

Johnson added: ‘But it’s also very important to understand our success is determined as well and very largely by the discipline of the lockdown and the discipline with which everybody has continued to follow sensible measures to prevent transmission of the virus.’