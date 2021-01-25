Boris Johnson Will Not Relax Lockdown Before Mid February, Number 10 Clarifies
A source from Number 10 Downing Street has clarified that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be relaxing lockdown measures before mid February.
Earlier today, January 25, Johnson told reporters that he was ‘looking at the potential of relaxing some measures’ before the middle of February, during a visit to a vaccination site at the Barnet Football Club in London.
However, speaking with Sky News’ Kate McCann, a Number 10 source has clarified that Johnson had meant the government will be ‘looking at’ restrictions before the middle of February, and had not meant that measures would be relaxed by this time.
Reporting on her conversation with the source, McCann said:
The 1-4 groups are going to be vaccinated by 15 February, before then we will be looking at the potential of relaxing some measures.
There is a real sense in Downing Street that the wrong thing to do would be to relax measures too quickly and then see all of us either go back into a lockdown, or potentially to have to reclose schools. That’s what they want to avoid at all costs.
Speaking with broadcasters this morning, Johnson stated that he is now ‘looking at the potential of relaxing some measures’ before mid-February, emphasising that ‘schools obviously will be a priority’.
However, Johnson did not give any guarantees about schools fully reopening before Easter, and explained that the government would be carefully considering its options before relaxing the rules.
Johnson said:
I don’t think anybody would want to see the restrictions lifted so quickly while the rate of infection is still very high so as to lead to another great spread of infection.
We’ve now got the R down below 1 across the whole of the country, that’s a great achievement, we don’t want to see a huge surge of infection just when we’ve got the vaccination programme going so well and people working so hard.
I understand why people want to get a timetable from me today, what I can tell you is we’ll tell you, tell parents, tell teachers as much as we can as soon as we can.
Johnson also remarked that the UK is on target to vaccinate all those in vulnerable groups by the middle of February.
