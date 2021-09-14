Boris Johnson’s Mother Dies Aged 79

Getty/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, has died at the age of 79.

Johnson Wahl was a professional painter, and passed away ‘suddenly and peacefully’ in west London at Saint Mary’s Hospital, according to an announcement.

She had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 40.

In an interview with Sky News in 2008, Johnson Wahl said despite having to go to hospital a lot, she tried to ‘paint every day’.

‘I still manage to paint, though my arm will suddenly do a movement which is completely unintentional and that almost brings me to tears,’ she said.

Johnson Wahl was a portrait painter, who painted the likes of actor Joanne Lumley.

She travelled the US with Stanley Johnson, after studying English at Oxford and they married in 1963. Johnson Wahl was the first married female undergraduate at her college to complete her degree. Her college was Lady Margaret Hall.

PA

She had four children, Boris, environmentalist son Leo, former MP Jo, and journalist Rachel.

Johnson Wahl and Stanley divorced in 1979 and she went on to marry American professor Nicholas Wahl in 1988.

During her time living in New York with her new husband she painted cityscapes. In 2004, one of her exhibitions sold out.

In 1996, she returned to London after Nicholas Wahl died.

Senior figures have since responded to the news of her passing, sharing their condolences to the prime minister and his family.

MP Conor Burns commented: ‘So sad to hear of the death of Boris Johnson’s Mum. Thoughts and prayers are with him and the whole of the Johnson clan.’

Labour leader Keir Starmer wrote: ‘I’m very sorry to learn of the Prime Minister’s loss. My condolences to him and his family.’

Boris Johnson described his mother as the ‘supreme authority’.

