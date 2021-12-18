Boris Johnson’s Party Probe Chief Steps Aside After Rules Breach Claims

Alamy

The civil servant tasked with investigating lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street has stepped down after claims suggested he also hosted a party during the same period.

Simon Case, the country’s leading civil servant, was looking into the number of parties that are believed to have taken place at Downing Street in May and December last year.

Case has now stepped down from the role, in order to ‘ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence’.

Sue Gray, a veteran civil servant and second permanent secretary at the communities and levelling up department, will replace Case, The Guardian reports. ‘She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the prime minister,’ a statement added.

Case’s report on the Downing St parties, in particular one that is said to have taken place on December 18 when all indoor social mixing was banned, was due to be published next week.

However, this is likely to be pushed back, as sources claim a Christmas event took place in Case’s office on December 17, which included drinks, snacks and Christmas decorations.

According to a Cabinet Office statement, staff in Case’s office participated in a ‘virtual quiz’.

‘A small number of them, who had been working in the office throughout the pandemic and on duty that day, took part from their desks, while the rest of the team were virtual.

‘The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event, but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office. No outside guests or other staff were invited or present.

‘This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending. He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving,’ the statement said.

The new claims put into doubt Case’s investigation into the Downing St party of December 18. Boris Johnson, who was pictured taking part in a virtual quiz around the same time, has said no rules were broken.