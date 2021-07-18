Boris Johnson’s Plea For Everyone To ‘Stick To The Rules’ Labelled ‘Beyond Parody’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been widely mocked after urging the British public to ‘stick to the rules’, with his plea slammed as being ‘beyond parody’.
With the majority of coronavirus restrictions lifting tomorrow (July 19), many people have expressed understandable concern about the virus continuing to spread rapidly without mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing measures in place.
Now Johnson has asked people to ‘stick to the rules’ when it comes to self-isolation, mere hours after he and chancellor Rishi Sunak seemingly attempted to dodge self-isolation after being randomly selected for a new scheme.
Both Johnson and Sunak were contacted by NHS Test and Trace after coming into contact with health secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for the virus on Saturday, July 17.
They initially announced they would be participating in the randomly selected scheme, undergoing regular testing instead of entering self-isolation. However, following a fierce public backlash, they backtracked on these original plans sharpish, and will now be beginning 10 days of quarantine.
Now Johnson has faced further ridicule after encouraging members of the public to exercise appropriate caution once restrictions lift, making the following comments in a video message:
I really do urge everybody to stick with the programme and take the appropriate course of action when you’re asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace.
The reason for that is we’re going tomorrow into step 4, we’re doing a big opening up. And that’s quite right. If we don’t do it now, then we’ll be opening up in the autumn and winter months when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather and we lose the precious firebreak that we get with the school holidays.
If we don’t do it now, we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?
He continued:
This is the right moment, but we’ve got to do it cautiously, we’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there and cases are rising.
So please, please, please be cautious and go forward tomorrow into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people and the risks that the disease continues to present.
Many people, including various fellow politicians, have been left aghast that the PM would encourage ‘prudence and respect’ so soon after he himself appeared to attempt to dodge quarantine.
SNP MP Owen Thompson tweeted:
I saw somebody, as a joke, suggesting this would be their line come this afternoon. This government are beyond parody.
Another Twitter user wrote:
Our clown PM pleads with people to stick to the rules hours after trying to dodge them.
Others remarked they felt as though the PM was taking them for ‘mugs’, laying down one rule for senior politicians and another for everyone else.
This latest message from Johnson comes amid widespread worries about lockdown being eased despite the UK recording the highest number of coronavirus cases since January, with dangerous new variants proving to be more resistant to current vaccines.
