Boris Johnson’s Plea For Everyone To ‘Stick To The Rules’ Labelled ‘Beyond Parody’

I really do urge everybody to stick with the programme and take the appropriate course of action when you’re asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace.

The reason for that is we’re going tomorrow into step 4, we’re doing a big opening up. And that’s quite right. If we don’t do it now, then we’ll be opening up in the autumn and winter months when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather and we lose the precious firebreak that we get with the school holidays.

If we don’t do it now, we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?