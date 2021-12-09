Boris Johnson’s Senior Aide Allegedly Gave Joke Awards At Controversial Downing Street Christmas Party

ITV News/Alamy

According to new reports, Boris Johnson’s senior aide allegedly gave out awards to staff who attended the controversial Downing Street Christmas party.

The Christmas party at Downing Street has been the center of controversy this week after leaked video showed government staff joking with each other about having the party.

The fall out from the leaked video has been extensive, as the main staff member seen in the video, Boris Johnson‘s former spokesperson Allegra Stratton, quit her job and members of parliament are calling for the Prime Minister to resign.

Now new information has revealed what allegedly took place at the Christmas party.

According to ITV News, Boris Johnson’s senior communications adviser Jack Doyle addressed those who attended the party with a speech.

Doyle is also alleged to have given out joke awards during a ceremony, which it is reported that around 50 people had been present for.

The joke awards are said to have been for members of the communications team, celebrating the work they had carried out during the year. A source close to the situation said that paper certificates were given out to those members of staff.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 7, a leaked video surfaced which appeared to show Boris Johnson‘s former spokesperson Allegra Stratton joking with other members of staff about the alleged Christmas party she said ‘was not socially distanced’.

As the shocking video reached more of the public, as well as other members of parliament, calls for the PM to resign intensified.

Johnson claimed to ‘understand the pain of everyone who has suffered throughout this pandemic’ and said he viewed it as ‘a great mistake to play politics with this issue’.

While the Met police has said it will not investigate the Christmas party, an internal investigation by the Cabinet Office is currently taking place.