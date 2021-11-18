Boris Johnson’s Sister Makes Surprise Revelation About Ghislaine Maxwell And The Prime Minister
Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel Johnson appears to have made a surprise revelation about the prime minister and Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell is currently awaiting trial in the US on sex trafficking charges connected to convicted sex offender Epstein, with Rachel writing this week that it is ‘hard not to feel a batsqueak of pity’ for Maxwell as she has spent ‘500 days and counting in solitary confinement’.
In an article for The Spectator magazine, the PM’s sister explained she had ‘briefly intersected’ with Maxwell during the socialite’s time at Balliol College at Oxford University; the same college Johnson attended between the years of 1983 to 1987.
Rachel recalled walking into the college’s Junior Common Room (JRC) when she was a fresher in search of its ‘subsidised breakfast granola-and-Nescafé offering’, only to be met with the sight of a ‘shiny glamazon with naughty eyes holding court astride a table, a high-heeled boot resting on my brother Boris’s thigh.’
She continued:
She gave me a pitying glance but I did manage to snag an invite to her party in Headington Hill Hall — even though I wasn’t in the same college as her and Boris. I have a memory of her father, Bob, coming out in a towelling robe and telling us all to go home.
I’m sure fairweather friends would not reveal they went to a Ghislaine Maxwell party: as Barbara Amiel’s brilliant memoir Friends and Enemies proves, you only know who your real chums are when you’re in the gutter.
Rachel’s article did not reveal exactly how how well her brother knew Maxwell, who reportedly earned her degree from Balliol College in 1985, though the revelation appears to be the first time Johnson has been publicly linked to Maxwell.
The socialite was arrested in July 2020, with prosecutors alleging that she first helped Epstein procure underage girls in 1994 after the pair met in 1991.
Maxwell has been charged with conspiracy and enticing minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, as well as the transportation of minors to engage in criminal sexual activity for allegedly grooming and recruiting underage girls from 1994 to 1997.
She has also been charged with sex trafficking of a minor from 2001 to 2004, and one count of sex trafficking conspiracy.
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but if she is convicted she could face decades in prison. She is being held in a New York prison as she is considered a flight risk.
Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, prime minister
CreditsThe Spectator
The Spectator