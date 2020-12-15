Boris Warned Christmas Covid Relaxations Will Set NHS Back 20 Years

Christmas lockdown PA Images

The year has been testing for many, with repeated lockdowns and the restrictions implemented to protect the public. Many will be looking forward to seeing family and friends again this Christmas, but a stark warning has come from medical boards about COVID rule changes.

The British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal have collaborated for the first time in a century to warn of relaxing coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. In the report, a focus is directed at the NHS and the projected number of cases that will accompany the easing of measures.

The message behind the report is a strong warning about the repercussions of the relaxed rules, and it notes how it may impact the government’s goals.

Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Is 90% Effective, Manufacturer Says PA Images

At the moment, London is moving up to tier 3 restrictions as other areas change to a lower tier rule system. However, all areas will be removed from a tier system between December 23–28, and the spread of the virus during this time period is what concerns the medical experts.

The journal report warns that household mixing will lead to just shy of 19,000 COVID-19 infected patients in NHS facilities by New Year’s Eve. It also notes that non-COVID related treatments could be severely impacted by the relaxing of the rules. In fact, the report states that almost all reduction in waiting times that have been achieved over the last 20 years could be wiped out.

Boris Johnson PA

The report published by the BMJ and HSJ states:

We are publishing it because we believe the government is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives. If our political leaders fail to take swift and decisive action, they can no longer claim to be protecting the NHS.

Surprisingly, the report takes aim at the government’s claims of protecting the NHS, but it does provide plenty of evidence that outline the failings of the government in this area. The report outlines inaction from the government as a key part of this failure.

Further in this report, there is also a critique of track and trace app and the previous actions of the government over the course of the pandemic. With these consistent critiques in mind, it is unclear whether the UK government will take the time to listen to the plea or ignore the medical advice once again.

Despite a vaccine for the virus being given, it seems that COVID-19 still presents a risk to many people. It will be interesting to see how the government addresses this issue and whether it will acknowledge this landmark collaborative journal entry.