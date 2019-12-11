Boss Hands Out $10 Million To His Staff As Christmas Bonus

ABC News

Tonight, the UNILAD editorial team will be swapping our Secret Santa gifts. An evening of excitement mixed with more than a touch of anxiety.

See, I’ve ended up with someone infinitely cooler than me and I’m worried the true extent of my lameness will be unwrapped along with the gift itself. I like to think it will be the thought that counts, with limited teasing aimed in my direction.

Either way, we will no doubt have a fun night together filled with Christmassy merriment. Although not nearly as merry as the employees at Baltimore-based real estate firm St. John Properties…

Find out more about the Christmas bonus to end all Christmas bonuses below:

With an announcement straight out of the conclusion of a Christmas movie, benevolent boss Edward St. John surprised his 198 employees with a shared $10 million (£7 million) bonus at their Christmas party.

In an incredible moment reported by ABC News, delighted employees each opened an envelope at the same time revealing the amount of their individual bonus. Some of the amounts exceeded $270,000.

Those who had worked at the company for longer were handed larger bonuses, however the average amount received was an exceedingly jolly – and no doubt life-changing – $50,000 (£40,000).

And as if this wasn’t generous enough, this bonus was given in addition to the annual payout each of the employees receive at this most magical time of the year. No doubt there will be some sumptuous-looking dinner tables in Baltimore come December 25.

ABC News

Speaking before his ecstatic staff members, Mr St. John revealed the bonuses were given on account of the company smashing their target of developing 20 million sq. ft. of office, retail and warehouse space throughout the USA:

To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives. I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.

St. John Properties payroll and benefits administrator Melissa Alleman said:

I remember opening the envelope, seeing the number, blinking my eyes a couple of times because I thought my vision was off and then hugging my coworkers. I think I said a few times, ‘I can’t breathe’ – I felt a little nauseous and then just celebrated.

Alleman – who has been employed by the company for 19 years – added:

I felt like I finally lived out my own Hallmark movie.

ABC News

With my own office Christmas party fast approaching, I can only hope my bosses are reading this, taking note about how to treat their hardworking Lads….

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]