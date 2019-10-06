Botham Jean’s Neighbour, Key Witness In Amber Guyger Murder Trial, Shot Dead

Botham Jean’s neighbour, a key witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial, has been shot dead just days after her sentencing.

Guyger, the former Dallas police officer, was found guilty this week of murdering her unarmed black neighbour in September 2018.

Joshua Brown, a neighbour of Jean and Guyger at the South Side Flats apartments in Texas, testified at the trial about the night Botham was killed. On Friday, the 28-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex near Dallas’ Medical District.

Lee Merritt, the attorney who represented the Jean family, shared the news on Instagram.

He wrote in part:

Joshua Brown, the next door neighbor of #BothamJean was killed last night after being shot several times by an unknown assailant. Local media has reported on the shooting but have not confirmed Brown’s identity. Because Brown worked closely with prosecutors just a week ago to ensure Amber Guyger was properly convicted in the murder trial, the DA’s office has fairly direct contact with Brown and his family. An ADA has confirmed that it was in fact Brown who was killed although they have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the shooting. The case is now in the hands of the Dallas Police Department.

Officers reportedly found Brown on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds after what appeared to have been a drive-by shooting. According to Dallas News, a preliminary investigation showed Brown was shot in the back and thigh.

Eyewitness told police they saw a silver, four-door sedan speeding through the parking lot of the complex after the shots rang out, TMZ report.

The 28-year-old is said to have died from his injuries in Parkland Memorial Hospital.

I just spoke with Joshua Browns mother. She is devastated. We all are. Joshua Brown was key witness in the murder of Botham Jean that helped put Amber Guyger away. We need answers. pic.twitter.com/5BCdkVXoQ4 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 5, 2019

Merritt’s Instagram post went on to pay tribute to the 28-year-old and discuss his role in the trial:

Brown’s testimony stood out as a fact witness who was approaching his apartment directly across from Botham Jean’s apartment when shots rang out. Brown was still visibly shaken up from the incident when he took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution. His murder underscores the reality of the black experience in America. A former athlete turned entrepreneur— Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence, either state sanctioned or otherwise. We have more work to do [to] deal with the constant threats to our community both from within and without. Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family. The Dallas County criminal justice system must mobilized to identify his killer and see that he is held accountable for this murder.

During Guyger’s trial, Brown testified he was in the hallway on the fourth floor of the Cedars apartment building, where he and Botham lived, when he heard what he thought sounded like ‘two people meeting by surprise.’

He said he couldn’t make out what they were saying and they were speaking at the same time. Brown then heard two gunshots.

We regret to inform you that Joshua Brown an essential witness for the prosecution in the Amber Guyger murder trial was murdered last night and this was confirmed in a status update on Attorney @leemerrittesq facebook profile. Brown’s testimony was essential in helping secure a pic.twitter.com/uimaLSBTN4 — Black With No Chaser (@BlackNoChaser) October 5, 2019

Guyger argued she killed Jean after mistakenly thinking she was in her own flat and that he was an intruder. Following two days of testimony, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Our thoughts are with Joshua Brown’s friends and family at this sad time.

