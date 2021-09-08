‘Bounty Hunters’ Were Using An Online Forum To Track Down People Assisting Abortions In Texas

Several weeks ago I was having a beer and shooting pool at the local watering hole and got chatting with a pretty waitress. One thing lead [sic] to another and by the time the sun came up we had become sinners in the eyes of the good lord […]

A few weeks later she got in touch with me to tell me we had conceived and brought life to the world. But […] she told me that it was her wish to terminate the pregnancy […]

Would it be unethical by bounty hunting standards if I were to haul her from the clinic directly to the county sheriff?