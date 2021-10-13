Bow And Arrow Attacks Leave Multiple Dead In Norway
Several people have been killed and others injured after a bow and arrow attack in Norway, police have confirmed.
The fatal attack reportedly took place today, October 13 at 6.30pm local time in the town of Kongsberg, southwest of the country’s capital, Oslo, with those injured said to have been transported to hospital.
As per BBC News, several areas of the town have since been cordoned off by authorities after the suspect allegedly moved throughout the town to carry out the attack.
Dozens of emergency services vehicles are said to be at the scene, with local residents told to stay inside.
In a statement, police chief Oeyvind Aas confirmed that a suspect has been caught:
The man has been apprehended … from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone.
Several people have been injured and several are dead.
Aas added that there were now ‘several crime scenes’. According to reports, the suspect has been taken to a police station in Drammen.
Both the motive of the attack and the total number of casualties remains unclear.
According to the ministry, Norway’s justice minister, Monica Maeland, has been informed and is said to be receiving updates on the situation.
