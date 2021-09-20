Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Is Running For President

Alamy

Manny Pacquiao has confirmed he’s making a run for president in his home country of the Philippines ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The legendary boxer is already a sitting senator in the country, but has decided to attempt to make the step up after officially accepting the nomination of his party at a conference this weekend.

Advert 10

The 42-year-old former world champion boxer is set to run on a rival ticket to sitting president Rodrigo Duterte, who is barred under the constitution of the Philippines from running for a second term as president, but has accepted the nomination to run as vice president for a rival faction of Pacquiao’s PDP-Laban party.

Alamy

Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, may run alongside her father against Pacquiao to become president in 2022, BBC News reports. Since becoming a senator in 2016, Pacquiao has emerged as a frequent critic of Duterte, accusing him of failing to stand up to China and of refusing to clamp down on government corruption.

In a statement following the nomination on Sunday, September 19, Pacquiao told reporters, ‘I’m a fighter and will always be a fighter, inside and outside of the ring,’ adding, ‘all my life, I haven’t backed down from any fight. Nothing is impossible if it’s ordained by God.’

Advert 10

Alamy

Although Pacquiao has still not yet formally retired from boxing, rumours have emerged in recent weeks that his illustrious career may be coming to an end following his shock defeat to Yordenis Ugis in a Las Vegas bout in August, which ended with Pacquiao having to be spoon fed due to his injuries.

While politics might seem an unusual second career for someone who made their living punching people, Pacquiao isn’t the only boxer to have made the transition, with former world heavyweight champion Vitaly Klitschko currently serving his third term as Mayor of Kyiv.