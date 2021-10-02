Boy 15 Charged With Murder After Petrol Station Attack In UK

Alamy

As a result of an attack at a UK petrol station, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

In the early hours of Sunday, September 26, a man was assaulted at a petrol station on Morrison Road in Annfield Plain, County Durham.

After being taken to Newcastle‘s Royal Victoria Infirmary for emergency treatment, Thomas Mallaby, aged 40, died on Tuesday afternoon, September 28.

A 15-year-old has since been remanded in police custody for the murder.

The teenager was due to appear in court this morning, Saturday, October 2, at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court, the Durham Police report states.

The report, which was released on Friday, October 1, details how a man was ‘seriously assaulted at a garage’ at 2:40am on the Sunday morning.

It was emphasised by detectives that the murder is not ‘in any way’ connected to the current fuel crisis, despite having taken place in the forecourt of a petrol station.

Specialist officers have since been supporting Mallaby’s wife and family.