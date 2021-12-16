Boy Banned From School Panto Trip After He Missed School Due To Covid

Alamy/Google Maps

A young boy has been banned from attending his school pantomime trip after he had to take time off due to COVID.

Each year, Red Hall Primary School in Darlington organises a Christmas trip to the panto for pupils with good attendance records, with this year’s outing held Friday, December 10.

However, 11-year-old Adam was not allowed on the trip as he missed school earlier this year after testing positive for coronavirus. This is despite him having participated in online learning during his time at home.

Alamy

Dad Craig Goodenough described the situation as ‘really frustrating’ during an interview with The Northern Echo, remarking that ‘it’s the principle more than anything else’.

Goodenough said:

My son is a model pupil, he tries really hard and he’s a bright lad and the only time off he’s had is when he tested positive for Covid following a five day residential school trip in October. About ten of the kids caught Covid on that trip. Nobody chooses to get ill.

Red Hall Primary School has since confirmed its policy was to organise a panto trip for pupils with 99% attendance, with executive headteacher Julie Davidson stating:

Unfortunately, children whose attendance rate was below 99 per cent – regardless of whether they had been absent with Covid-19 or any other illness – were not eligible for this treat.

Davidson clarified that another theatre trip will be held for all pupils this week, ‘regardless of their attendance rate’.

