unilad
Advert

Boy Banned From School Panto Trip After He Missed School Due To Covid

by : Julia Banim on : 16 Dec 2021 11:54
Boy Banned From School Panto Trip After He Missed School Due To CovidAlamy/Google Maps

A young boy has been banned from attending his school pantomime trip after he had to take time off due to COVID.

Each year, Red Hall Primary School in Darlington organises a Christmas trip to the panto for pupils with good attendance records, with this year’s outing held Friday, December 10.

Advert

However, 11-year-old Adam was not allowed on the trip as he missed school earlier this year after testing positive for coronavirus. This is despite him having participated in online learning during his time at home.

Pantomime (Alamy)Alamy

Dad Craig Goodenough described the situation as ‘really frustrating’ during an interview with The Northern Echo, remarking that ‘it’s the principle more than anything else’.

Goodenough said:

Advert

My son is a model pupil, he tries really hard and he’s a bright lad and the only time off he’s had is when he tested positive for Covid following a five day residential school trip in October. About ten of the kids caught Covid on that trip. Nobody chooses to get ill.

Red Hall Primary School has since confirmed its policy was to organise a panto trip for pupils with 99% attendance, with executive headteacher Julie Davidson stating:

Unfortunately, children whose attendance rate was below 99 per cent – regardless of whether they had been absent with Covid-19 or any other illness – were not eligible for this treat.

Davidson clarified that another theatre trip will be held for all pupils this week, ‘regardless of their attendance rate’.

Advert

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Omicron: Data Reveals The UK’s Biggest Covid Hotspots As Cases Soar To Highest Yet
Health

Omicron: Data Reveals The UK’s Biggest Covid Hotspots As Cases Soar To Highest Yet

UK Supreme Court Rejects Gender Neutral Passports
News

UK Supreme Court Rejects Gender Neutral Passports

Chris Whitty Gives Sobering Advice For Christmas Gatherings Despite Boris Johnson Giving Parties The Go-Ahead
News

Chris Whitty Gives Sobering Advice For Christmas Gatherings Despite Boris Johnson Giving Parties The Go-Ahead

Ben Affleck Says He Started Drinking Because He Was ‘Trapped’ In Marriage To Jennifer Garner
Celebrity

Ben Affleck Says He Started Drinking Because He Was ‘Trapped’ In Marriage To Jennifer Garner

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, COVID-19

Credits

The Northern Echo

  1. The Northern Echo

    Darlington dad’s frustration after son banned from panto trip

 