Boy Forced To Hide In Wilderness For Thirty Hours After Dad Killed By Gunman gofundme/Sierra County Sheriff's Office

A 15-year-old boy was forced to hide out alone in the wilderness for thirty hours after his dad was killed by a gunman.

Advert

45-year-old Dr. Ari Gershman had taken his son Jack out for an off roading getaway in the backwoods of Sierra County on Friday July 3. They had been planning to head home that very night when tragedy struck

The pair had been travelling in Ari’s brand new four-wheel drive Jeep, and had pulled over on a dirt road in Downieville, California. It was at this point that an ATV pulled up behind them and, as Ari turned around to ask for directions, the driver opened fire.

You can find out more about this story in the following news report:

Advert

Ari’s cousin, Marlo Meyer, told KTVU that no words had been exchanged between Ari and the gunman:

Ari stepped on the gas to get out of there. He was hit, grabbed his chest. He was able to pull to the side and put the Jeep in park so Jack could get out and run. Then Ari fell out of the Jeep and that’s where they found him.

Jack hid for 30 hours in the brush, awaiting rescue. Uncertain whether he would survive the ordeal, he used his remaining cell phone battery to send devastating messages of goodbye to his mother.

The Gershman Family Fund The Gershman Family Fund/GoFundMe

At the time of writing, there’s no clear motive behind the attack. Deputies from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office have stated that the gunman had already shot and injured two other people that same day, seemingly at random.

Deputies had received a call at approximately 2pm, informing them that a gunman had shot two people in a remote part of northwestern Sierra County. The pair were transported from the area in a private vehicle, before being airlifted for medical treatment.

Not long after the incident, deputies received a separate call from Jack, telling them his father had been shot. Deputies were able to locate Ari’s body, but weren’t immediately able to find Jack.

Thankfully, a canine unit was able to track and locate the teenager on July 4. Aside from bug bites, Jack – who had been drinking from a stream – was found to be otherwise healthy.

Advert

In a press release shared Tuesday, July 7, Sierra County Sheriff’s Department announced the suspect had been arrested, identifying him as 40-year-old John Thomas Conway of Oroville.

During his capture, Conway reportedly threatened officers and attempted to run them over with his vehicle.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Ari’s family. His wife Paige, suddenly left a single parent to three children, is said to be undergoing chemotherapy treatment whilst battling cancer.

A tribute for Ari reads:

Ari was an avid bicyclist, a vegetarian, an outdoorsman, an Internal Medicine Doctor, a devoted and loving father and fantastic friend that was willing to drop anything for his friends and family. He was witty and wise. He died doing what he loved with his son in an area he had hoped to retire in one day.

Our thoughts are with the family of Dr. Ari Gershman at this difficult time.

Those with any information related to this incident are asked to please contact the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 289-3700.