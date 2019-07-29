Boy Inserts Acupuncture Needle Into Penis To Wake Himself Up While Doing Homework

AsiaWire

We’ve all been there; your desk has been transformed into a mountain of work. You’re tired, guilt-ridden about finishing off a report and constantly fighting the urge to sleep.

A 12-year-old boy in China was in a similar situation, nodding off while trying to tackle his homework. However, he was rushed to hospital after taking an extreme measure to stay awake – he stuck a four-inch acupuncture needle into his penis.

The boy, nicknamed Xiaolong, was taken to Xi’an Children’s Hospital in north-west China on July 26, after his mother noticed he was struggling to walk.

After 15 hours of pain and embarrassment, Xiaolong finally confessed to his parents that he pushed an 11-centimetre (4.3-inch) needle up his urethra.

Wang Shengxing, director of the hospital’s urology department, said:

He had difficulty urinating as the needle had pierced into his urethra and came dangerously close to the bladder. He was at risk of infection or bleeding; if it had moved, it could have ruptured his bladder or arteries.

Xiaolong’s mother first noticed there was something wrong with her son’s walking.

She told reporters:

I told him to speed up, but he kept walking slowly. I then started to scold him. Then he finally admitted to sticking up a needle into his urethra because he kept nodding off while doing his assignment. I was in shock.

In two hours of emergency surgery, the doctors safely removed the needle and the young boy is expected to make a full recovery. The acupuncture instrument belonged to the boy’s grandmother, and was usually kept in a secure drawer.

Unfortunately, there has been a bizarre spike in cases across China of young teenagers having objects removed from their bodies. For example, in January, a 12-year-old in Wuhan, Hubei province had to undergo surgery to remove 39 magnetic beads from his penis. While an 11-year-old in east China had 70 magnetic beads removed from his in March.

