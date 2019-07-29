       

Boy Inserts Acupuncture Needle Into Penis To Wake Himself Up While Doing Homework

29 Jul 2019
We’ve all been there; your desk has been transformed into a mountain of work. You’re tired, guilt-ridden about finishing off a report and constantly fighting the urge to sleep. 

A 12-year-old boy in China was in a similar situation, nodding off while trying to tackle his homework. However, he was rushed to hospital after taking an extreme measure to stay awake – he stuck a four-inch acupuncture needle into his penis.

The boy, nicknamed Xiaolong, was taken to Xi’an Children’s Hospital in north-west China on July 26, after his mother noticed he was struggling to walk.

Watch a video outlining the boy’s ordeal below:

After 15 hours of pain and embarrassment, Xiaolong finally confessed to his parents that he pushed an 11-centimetre (4.3-inch) needle up his urethra.

Wang Shengxing, director of the hospital’s urology department, said: 

He had difficulty urinating as the needle had pierced into his urethra and came dangerously close to the bladder. He was at risk of infection or bleeding; if it had moved, it could have ruptured his bladder or arteries.

Xiaolong’s mother first noticed there was something wrong with her son’s walking.

She told reporters:

I told him to speed up, but he kept walking slowly. I then started to scold him. Then he finally admitted to sticking up a needle into his urethra because he kept nodding off while doing his assignment. I was in shock.

In two hours of emergency surgery, the doctors safely removed the needle and the young boy is expected to make a full recovery. The acupuncture instrument belonged to the boy’s grandmother, and was usually kept in a secure drawer.

Unfortunately, there has been a bizarre spike in cases across China of young teenagers having objects removed from their bodies. For example, in January, a 12-year-old in Wuhan, Hubei province had to undergo surgery to remove 39 magnetic beads from his penis. While an 11-year-old in east China had 70 magnetic beads removed from his in March.

