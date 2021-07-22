Boy Killed And Nine Wounded In Two Chicago Shootings Five Mins Apart

WGN9

A 14-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting in Chicago.

Two shootings took place yesterday, July 21, just minutes apart from one another, resulting in one fatality and nine others being injured.

The first shooting, which took place in the North Lawndale section on the West Side of Chicago, occurred around 6pm local time and saw five people being shot. The second shooting took place just three blocks away. Five people were injured in the second shooting; a car ended up flipped on its side at the location, but police did not say how it got there or if it was connected.

In addition to the 14-year-old who died, two other teenagers are said to be in a critical condition.

WGN9

According to ABC7, the boy who died was shot in the head. All the victims in the shootings are believed to be aged 24 and below.

Chicago police have since appealed to the public for their help in finding the shooter.

Deputy Chief Ernest Cato said at a press conference:

‘I’m here to bring you some news; some news that we are tired of hearing. This is becoming an effort where we’re going to need a all-hands-on-deck approach, and that approach is going to involve our community. Our community getting involved and saying what’s going on. Our community who has cell phone pictures, who has Facebook information. We’re gonna need your help.

He also said that early on in the investigation, it seems like the two shootings are unrelated. No further details on the circumstances of the incidents have been released.

WGN9

Yesterday’s shootings come just days after another shooting involving teenagers took place on Monday, July 19.

Two 15-year-olds – one male, one female – were shot on Monday within blocks of each other. The teenage girl was shot in the back, while the 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and arm.

According to police, the girl was not the intended target, Chicago Sun Times reports.

The two teenagers joined 11 others in being injured as a result of gun violence on Monday, in addition to one being fatally shot.

ABC7

The person to have died was a 38-year-old man who died as a result of his injuries from a drive-by shooting. He was taken to hospital after the incident, but was later pronounced dead.

These incidents follow a spate of shootings in Chicago. Over the course of the weekend, 56 people were shot, with 11 fatalities, Daily Mail reported.

