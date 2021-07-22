unilad
Advert

Boy Killed And Nine Wounded In Two Chicago Shootings Five Mins Apart

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 22 Jul 2021 07:42
Boy Killed And Nine Wounded In Two Chicago Shootings Five Mins ApartWGN9

A 14-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting in Chicago.

Two shootings took place yesterday, July 21, just minutes apart from one another, resulting in one fatality and nine others being injured.

Advert

The first shooting, which took place in the North Lawndale section on the West Side of Chicago, occurred around 6pm local time and saw five people being shot. The second shooting took place just three blocks away. Five people were injured in the second shooting; a car ended up flipped on its side at the location, but police did not say how it got there or if it was connected.

In addition to the 14-year-old who died, two other teenagers are said to be in a critical condition.

Boy fatally shot in Chicago (WGN9)WGN9

According to ABC7, the boy who died was shot in the head. All the victims in the shootings are believed to be aged 24 and below.

Advert

Chicago police have since appealed to the public for their help in finding the shooter.

 Deputy Chief Ernest Cato said at a press conference:

‘I’m here to bring you some news; some news that we are tired of hearing. This is becoming an effort where we’re going to need a all-hands-on-deck approach, and that approach is going to involve our community. Our community getting involved and saying what’s going on. Our community who has cell phone pictures, who has Facebook information. We’re gonna need your help.

He also said that early on in the investigation, it seems like the two shootings are unrelated. No further details on the circumstances of the incidents have been released.

Advert
Boy fatally shot in Chicago (WGN9)WGN9

Yesterday’s shootings come just days after another shooting involving teenagers took place on Monday, July 19.

Two 15-year-olds – one male, one female – were shot on Monday within blocks of each other. The teenage girl was shot in the back, while the 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and arm.

According to police, the girl was not the intended target, Chicago Sun Times reports.

Advert

The two teenagers joined 11 others in being injured as a result of gun violence on Monday, in addition to one being fatally shot.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato ABC7)ABC7

The person to have died was a 38-year-old man who died as a result of his injuries from a drive-by shooting. He was taken to hospital after the incident, but was later pronounced dead.

These incidents follow a spate of shootings in Chicago. Over the course of the weekend, 56 people were shot, with 11 fatalities, Daily Mail reported.

Advert

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat
Technology

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space
News

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space

UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures
News

UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures

Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages
News

Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Chicago, no-article-matching, teenager, US News

Credits

Daily Mail and 1 other

  1. Daily Mail

    BREAKING: Boy, 14, is shot dead and 9 others are wounded in two shootings just three blocks apart in Chicago

  2. Chicago Sun Times

    Two 15-year-olds wounded blocks from each other on West Side, just 2 hours apart

 