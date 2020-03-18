Boy Reunites With Mum Who Worked At Coronavirus Hospital After 29 Days Apart
Emotional footage from northern China shows the moment a young boy is reunited with his mum after she’d been working at a coronavirus hospital for almost 30 days.
The moving moment was captured on March 14 in the city of Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province, and shows the delighted youngster rushing to hug his mother as she got off a bus.
The hard-working mum had been returning home after 29 days away from her son. She had been working for 15 days in the isolation ward of a coronavirus hospital for 15 days before entering self-quarantine for 14 days.
Since the December outbreak in Wuhan, China has recorded more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus. However, the country has thankfully seen a recent decline in new cases, showing how the course of the pandemic can indeed be altered.
The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in China, Dr. Gauden Galea, has stated that the country’s experience in containing the spread could offer lessons for other countries currently facing the outbreak.
Speaking from Beijing, Dr. Galea told UN News:
It is an epidemic that has been nipped as it was growing and stopped in its tracks. This is very clear from the data that we have, as well as the observations that we can see in society in general.
So that’s a big lesson: that the natural course of the outbreak does not need to be a very high peak that overwhelms health services. This lesson in containment, therefore, is a lesson that other countries can learn from and adapt for their own circumstances
The WHO is now working to share lessons learned from China with the hope of helping other countries in the weeks to come.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Health, China, Coronavirus Hospital, Hebei Province, Isolation, Shijiazhuang