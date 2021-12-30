Boyfriend Charged With Murder Of Kardashian Family’s Business Manager Angela Kukawski

UNILAD

The boyfriend of Angela ‘Angie’ Kukawski has been charged after the Kardashian family business manager was found dead last week.

Kukawski was found inside a car in Simi Valley on December 23 after she was reported missing from her home in Sherman Oaks, California the previous day.

Her manner of death was ruled to be homicide after the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined that she lost her life as a result of sharp and blunt force injuries of the head and neck, as well as strangulation.

Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was arrested on suspicion of murder on the same day Kukawski’s body was discovered. He was booked into Van Nuys Jail, where his bail was set at more than $3 million, and has since been charged with murder by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

According to police cited by NBC News, detectives believe Barker killed Kukawski inside the Sherman Oaks residence they shared before placing her in the car and driving it to Simi Valley. Barker has reportedly been charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of torture.

The Kardashian family were some of a number of high-profile people Kukawski worked with during her career, including rapper Offset, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and the estate of Tupac Shakur.

Following the news of her death, Minaj seemingly paid tribute to Kukawski with a post on her Instagram Story in which she described her as the ‘hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know’.

In a statement cited by the New York Post, the Kardashian family said Kukawski was ‘truly the best’, adding: ‘She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.’

Kukawski worked at the company Boulevard Management, which specialises in accounting and financial management for entertainers, athletes and entrepreneurs.