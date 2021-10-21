Boys Banned From Having Long Hair Sue Texas School District

Magnolia ISD has used a dress code that sets different standards for boys and girls for many years.

For example, hair length for boys must be no longer than the bottom of the collar. This has been approved by the Texas courts and continues to be used by roughly half the districts in the state of Texas.

The differentiated dress and grooming standards do not violate Title IX and are included in the student handbook each year. Magnolia ISD’s approach to the dress code reflects the values of our community at large.