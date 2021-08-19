Brave Afghan Women Proudly Display National Flag In Day Two Of Protests In Kabul

PA Images

Female protesters took to the streets in Kabul today waving the Afghan national flag, just days after the Taliban took control of the city.

Over the past two days, small but angry groups of protesters have sprung up in the capital and elsewhere in the country, standing in defiance of the fundamentalist Islamic group.

Advert 10

The protesters have been carrying the traditional green, black and red flag of Afghanistan, rather than the white flag flown by the Taliban, to mark the country’s official Independence Day.

August 19 marks the signing of the 1919 Anglo-Afghan Treaty, which officially granted the country independence from British control.

To celebrate the occasion, Afghans hoisted flags in public squares and carried them through the street in a show of opposition to Taliban control.

Advert 10

The protests come after it was reported that three people were shot dead in rural Afghanistan after participating in an anti-Taliban protest on Wednesday, with initial reports suggesting the Taliban met today’s activity with a similarly violent response.

According to Reuters, ‘several’ people were killed when Taliban soldiers fired on a crowd of protesters flying the Afghan national flag in the city of Asadabad, while it’s also been reported that protesters in Kabul were beaten and had their flags torn down.

PA Images

So far the Taliban has faced little armed resistance, however men and women across the country have been out on the streets peacefully protesting against the extremist organisation.

Advert 10

Many women have spoken out about their fears for life under Taliban rule, believing that they will be forced to give up the rights they have gained in the 20 years since the Taliban was last in power.

Between 1996 and 2001, women living in Afghanistan were forbidden from working or receiving an education, and were also forced to wear the full burka covering when outside their homes.

The Taliban has told the BBC that girls will not be prohibited from going to school, however reports have suggested that soldiers have already ordered an end to mixed-gender classes, while it’s also been claimed that women in some cities have also been told to leave their jobs.