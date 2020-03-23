Brave NHS Paramedic Evicted By Text Because Landlady Thinks ‘It’s Not Worth The Risk’
A landlady has evicted a heroic paramedic by text as she believed it was ‘only a matter of time’ until he came into contact with the coronavirus.
Joseph Hoar, a paramedic in the South Western Ambulance Service, was instructed to collect his things the following day and move from his home to stay in an Airbnb.
The landlady, who has not been named, told Joseph it was ‘not worth the risk’ for him to remain at her property.
The shocking text message, which has since gone viral, reads as follows:
Actually joe on reflection I am now super nervous about having someone from the Nhs here. As it’s only a matter of time before u r in contact with the virus.
Can u organise an Airbnb and collect your stuff tomorrow. Sorry I normally would never do this but it’s not worth the risk. I’ll charge you for the week and refund everything. Hope u understand. Kind regards
Captioning the tweet, which has since been shared more than 15,000 times, Joseph wrote:
When you work as a paramedic for the NHS and you get evicted over a text by your land lady. Because of this I now won’t be able to work my 12hr night shift tomorrow, so that means one less paramedic on the road. At these unprecedented times we need our NHS demand more than ever.
Many people have been left horrified by Joseph’s story, advising him that legally he was not obligated to move out. Many have even offered Joseph a room to stay in, thanking him for his brave service.
As of March 18, the UK government announced a package of measures intended to offer protection to renters and landlords during the ongoing pandemic.
These measures included emergency legislation to suspend new evictions from either social or private rented accommodation for at least a three-month period.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said:
The government is clear – no renter who has lost income due to coronavirus will be forced out of their home, nor will any landlord face unmanageable debts.
These are extraordinary times and renters and landlords alike are of course worried about paying their rent and mortgage. Which is why we are urgently introducing emergency legislation to protect tenants in social and private accommodation from an eviction process being started.
These changes will protect all renters and private landlords ensuring everyone gets the support they need at this very difficult time.
The Shelter helpline has reportedly seen a sharp rise in calls for help from those facing discrimination and housing issues related to coronavirus.
You can make a donation to Shelter here.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
