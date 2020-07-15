unilad
Brazilian Cop Filmed Standing On Black Woman’s Neck

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Jul 2020 13:48
Brazilian Cop Filmed Standing On Black Woman's NeckBrazilian Cop Filmed Standing On Black Woman's Neck@raullsantiago/Twitter

Two police officers in Brazil have been suspended after footage emerged showing one of them standing on a Black woman’s neck. 

The incident took place in the city of São Paulo on May 30, but a video of the scene has only recently been broadcast to the world.

Footage, taken by an onlooker, shows the woman being pinned to the ground by the officer’s foot. The victim has not been named, but is said to be the 51-year-old owner of a bar and a mother of five children.

You can watch the video here:

The woman is believed to have broken her leg in the altercation, which began when police started to question her male friend about a noise complaint, and she reportedly stepped in to try and keep the peace.

According to Brazilian news outlet G1, as per MailOnline, the woman commented:

The more I struggled, the more he tightened the boot around my neck.

After the footage was released, São Paulo Governor João Doria expressed his shock at the scene and announced an investigation would be launched into the actions of the two officers involved.

He commented:

I want to make it clear that the State of São Paulo does not tolerate and will not tolerate any behavior that is violence practiced by the Military Police, the Civil Police, the Fire Department or any other police that is under the command of the State of São Paulo.

It is unacceptable that few compromise many. In other words, condemnable actions by a few compromise an organisation with more than 80,000 police officers and who do their job well.

Protest australia sydneyProtest australia sydneyPA Images
The two officers were suspended following the incident, and they have since been sacked, BBC News reports. In an effort to prevent officers from committing unjust actions, the 2,000 police officers in the São Paulo force are set to be equipped with body cameras.

The woman who was pinned to the ground was later treated at a local hospital for her leg injury, and had several cuts that required 16 stitches.

Footage of the scene has been widely condemned online, with one Twitter user writing:

In Brazil, a 51-year-old black woman was the victim of yet another episode of police violence. The woman is stepped on the neck and dragged by a police officer in São Paulo.

that’s unacceptable, it’s sad, it’s inhuman.

A Change.org petition calling for the two officers to be imprisoned for their behaviour has received more than 40,000 signatures at the time of writing, July 15.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

