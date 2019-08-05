Brazilian Gang Leader Dressed As Teenage Daughter In Prison Break Attempt

Gabriel Ferreira Castilho Prison Complex

A gang leader from Brazil has attempted to pull off one of the most brazen prison break attempts of all time.

Michael Scofield used his ingenious structural engineering skills to bust out of Prison Break’s Fox River State Penitentiary, while The Shawshank Redemption’s Andy Dufresne chiselled his way to freedom with a rock hammer.

But for the decidedly non-fictional Clauvino ‘Shorty’ da Silva, 42, his plans to break out of the clink involved some seriously dubious parenting skills. And his story probably wouldn’t make a particularly touching Oscar nominated blockbuster…

Convicted drug dealer da Silva attempted to escape a high security prison in Rio de Janeiro by dressing up as his own 19-year-old daughter who had come to pay him a visit.

On Saturday August 3, da Silva attempted to stroll right out of Rio’s Gabriel Ferreira Castilho Prison Complex while wearing a long black wig, a silicon mask and a pink t-shirt.

As reported by The Rio Times, da Silva had tried to escape during visiting hours, in a bid to blend in with other visitors exiting the facility.

His disguise was so convincing (maybe you had to be there…), prison staff members didn’t twig something was up until the end of visiting hours, when his nervousness reportedly gave the game away.

O traficante Clauvino da Silva, condenado a 73 anos e 10 meses de prisão, foi pego hoje tentando escapar de Bangu 3. Ele usava máscara, peruca e roupas femininas. pic.twitter.com/GjJYxfL6vn — Deputado Peninha (@deputadopeninha) August 3, 2019

Footage has since gone viral which shows a prison staff member removing da Silva’s wig and glasses. The dad can then be seen reluctantly removing his t-shirt and mask, revealing his true identity.

As reported by The Rio Times, da Silva is currently serving a prison sentence of 73 years and ten months for drug trafficking. He previously attempted to escape from the prison in February 2013, alongside 30 other prisoners, but was quickly recaptured.

Several individuals were reportedly involved in providing the disguise which aided da Silva’s attempted escape. It is believed da Silva had intended to leave his daughter within the prison, and her role as a potential accomplice is currently being investigated.

As reported by the New York Post, a pregnant woman is also under investigation for potentially being involved in smuggling in the disguise.

Ganso tentou fugir de Bangu 3, vestido de mulher. Clauvino da Silva, conhecido como Ronca, traficante de Angra dos Reis, estava usando uma máscara e roupas femininas. Ele tentou escapar no fim da visita deste sábado no Complexo de Gericinó, mas foi pego pelos agentes. @LeiSecaRJ pic.twitter.com/7uDfbVOxlK — Informações RJ (@Informacoes_RJ) August 3, 2019

Following his failed escape attempt, da Silva has since been transferred to a special unit of a maximum-security prison where he will reportedly face disciplinary sanctions.

During his time on the outside, da Silva was reportedly a leader within the notorious Red Command, one of Brazil’s most formidable criminal groups.

