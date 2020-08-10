Brazil's Coronavirus Outbreak 'Like A War' As Deaths Pass 100,000 PA Images

The coronavirus outbreak in Brazil has been compared to a warzone, after the death toll exceeded more than 100,000.

Fears are growing for the South American country, as the outbreak shows no signs of slowing down.

Around 50,000 people died within three months of the virus landing in Brazil, however that number has doubled in just 50 days, with more than 3 million confirmed cases reported so far.

However, President Jair Bolsonaro is against putting in measures that could affect the economy, and has already opted to reopen shops and restaurants, despite the fact the virus is yet to reach its peak in Brazil.

Bolsonaro has even contracted coronavirus himself, yet has downplayed the severity of the pandemic in public, strongly opposing restrictions put in by state governors and frequently appearing in busy spaces without a face mask.

The country’s uncoordinated response has seen an army general with no experience of public health leading the health ministry, after two physicians left their posts as ministers over disagreements with the president in how best to handle the outbreak.

Bolsonaro has been criticised internationally for referring to COVID-19 as a ‘little flu’ and claiming he recovered thanks to taking anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, despite studies claiming it is ineffective and dangerous.

Dr José Davi Urbaez, a senior member of the Infectious Diseases Society, told Reuters, via BBC:

We should be living in despair, because this is a tragedy like a world war. But Brazil is under collective anaesthesia. The government’s message today is: ‘Catch your coronavirus and if it’s serious, there is intensive care.’ That sums up our policy today.

At the time of writing, Brazil had recorded 100,477 coronavirus-related deaths and 3,012,412 recorded cases, according to the country’s health ministry. However, it’s widely believed that there is insufficient testing over there, which would suggest there are far more cases going unrecorded.

The United States is the only country to have recorded a higher number of cases, however President Donald Trump has defended this by insisting that this is because they are doing a lot more testing than any other country, and therefore bringing up more positive results.

At the moment, the pandemic seems to be easing a little in São Paulo, while cases are accelerating in the countryside, most notably in southern and western states.

On Saturday, August 8, 1,000 red balloons were released into the sky from Rio’s Copacabana beach, in memory of those who have lost their lives to the virus.