Breakdancing Has Been Added As An Official Olympic Sport
Breakdancing has been added to the list of official sports for the Paris Olympics 2024.
While you can’t deny that breakdancing is far from easy – is it really a sport? The International Olympic Committee clearly think so, as yesterday, December 7, their decision to include breakdancing was confirmed, in the hopes of the Olympics attracting a younger audience.
Other new sports to have been added include sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding – all of which would have made their debut at this year’s Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed to next year in light of the ongoing health crisis, Sky News reports.
British breakdancer Karam Singh is pleased with the recent decision to include the style of dancing in the Olympics.
Speaking to BBC Sport he said, ‘It’s going to be great for breaking as it gives us more recognition as a sport. And for the Olympics, it will attract young people who may not follow some of the traditional sports.’
Meanwhile, squash player Michelle Martin isn’t as pleased with the decision, especially as a campaign for squash to be included in the Olympics was denied.
Discussing the matter, as per The Guardian, she said:
You just look at the whole thing and you just go, ‘Where’s the Olympics going?’ I know some people say breakdancing’s a sport but… I don’t understand. The Olympics was all about a score, or it was a running race.
There was a definitive answer and results to sports. You bring in all these judging things and it just gets so corrupt and so out of control. I just don’t get it anymore.
Martin went on to brand the world-famous sporting event as a ‘mockery’ after the recent breakdancing decision, adding that she doesn’t know what the Olympics stands for anymore.
