Breaking Bad Actor Robert Forster Dies Aged 78

Breaking Bad and Jackie Brown actor Robert Forster has died aged 78.

The legendary star, who played Ed the Disappearer in the Emmy-winning show, died on Friday (October 11) of brain cancer.

This comes the same day that El Camino was released – the continuation of the show, in which he starred in the final season.

Forster was born in Rochester, New York. While studying law at University of Rochester, he began training to become an actor.

After landing a role on Broadway, he appeared in John Huston’s Reflections In A Golden Eye by John Huston – sparking a long and memorable career.

He went on to star in a multitude of roles, including David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks, Olympus Has Fallen, Like Mike (a personal favourite) – but he was most well-known for his Oscar-nominated role in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown.

Starring alongside Samuel L Jackson, Pam Grier and Robert De Niro, he was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar – which he lost to Robin Williams’ for Good Will Hunting.

RIP Robert Forster!! A truly class act/ Actor!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 12, 2019

A number of actors have paid their respects online, including Jackie Brown herself – Pam Grier. She wrote: ‘Robert Forester: Pam, call me when ya get into town. I’ll take you to my fave place for breakfast. We’ll catch up…’

His Breaking Bad alumnus, Bryan Cranston (who plays Walter White), also tweeted, thanking the actor for being ‘generous to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood’.

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

As per the Mirror Online, Tarantino was so impressed by the actor – who famously had a low-hanging charisma and indelibly cool composure – that he wrote the role of Max Cherry with him in mind.

Breaking Bad gifted his talents to a new audience, with his role as Ed Galbraith, aka The Disappearer (who can give you a whole new life for just $125,000).

Forster is survived by his partner Denise Grayson, children Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen and four grandchildren.

Always well-mannered and charming, but dedicated to his craft, he once said:

You’ve got to have a good attitude. Accept all things, deliver excellence to whatever is offered, give it your best shot. And never quit. It’s not over ’til it’s over.

