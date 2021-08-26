Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Four Counts Of Rape And Sexual Assault

PA Images

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, aged 27-years-old has just been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

This afternoon, August 26, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Advert 10

The charges against Mendy relate to three complainants over the age of 16-years-old.

PA Images

The assaults are reported as to having taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

Mendy has since been remanded in police custody and will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 27.

Advert 10