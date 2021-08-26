Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Four Counts Of Rape And Sexual Assault
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, aged 27-years-old has just been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
This afternoon, August 26, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault.
The charges against Mendy relate to three complainants over the age of 16-years-old.
The assaults are reported as to having taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.
Mendy has since been remanded in police custody and will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 27.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
